Pranitha Subhash has apparently taken digs at Swara Bhasker for 'Hindu terror' remark. While expressing her views on the Afghanistan situation, the latter had made such a comment which triggered a controversy.

Pranitha Slams

Multilingual actress Pranitha Subhash, on Twitter, wrote, "Apologists in India are using 'Hindu terror' as a defense to whitewash what's happening in Afghanistan. Attempts to legitimise the concept will remain a figment of their imagination. Beware, Bharat! Enemies are not just present beyond our borders, they're around you too. [sic]"

Swara's Controversial Tweet

It is seen as a potshot taken at Swara Bhasker who had created a controversy with this tweet: "We can't be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror.. & We can't be chill with #Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed."

Swara Bhasker had come under attack from the right-wing sympathisers and people trended the topic using the hashtag - #ArrestSwaraBhaskar. A complaint has been filed with the Deputy Commissioner (Cyber ​​Cell) Kolkata police on Thursday morning.

Coming back to Pranitha, she has been regularly commenting about contemporary issues. Reacting to the violence on women in Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power, she tweeted, "Reports of young girls being raped and enslaved in Afghanistan by the Taliban is horrifying to hear. What was the use of ISAF's two-decade-long presence if they couldn't protect the most vulnerable? Our prayers for the safety of Afghan people. #AfghanWomen. [sic]"

Pranitha's Bollywood Films

On the professional front, the actress, who tied the knot with her long-time friend Nitin Raj in May, was recently seen in Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty's Hungama 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

The 28-year-old actress, who started her journey with Kannada film Porki, has worked in over 40 movies in multiple languages worked with big South Indian stars like Karthi, Pawan Kalyan, Upendra, Junior NTR, Suriya, Mahesh Babu, Shivaraj Kumar, and Balakrishna among many others.