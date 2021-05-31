The rumours of Pranitha Subhash's marriage have turned out to be true. Three days after the speculations started doing rounds, it has now been confirmed that the multilingual actress has, indeed, tied the knot.

On Friday evening (28 May), speculations on social media sites were doing rounds that Pranitha had married her boyfriend. Since there were no reports in the media, fans felt that there was no truth in the rumours.

Finally, the pictures of her marriage doing rounds on social media sites have confirmed the news about her marriage. The person, who attended the marriage, had shared a few pictures of the event which have now gone viral.

Who is Pranitha's Husband?

Pranitha reportedly married her long-time friend and businessman Nitin Raj, but love blossomed only a few years ago. After seeking approval from their families, they married in the presence of limited guests due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. At this stage, not much is known about him.

The wedding was held at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Pranitha's Career

Pranitha's journey in films kick-started with Challenging Star Darshan's Porki. She got the opportunity to work in Telugu films immediately and made her debut with Em Pillo Em Pillado. Kollywood too welcomed her as she entered the Tamil film industry with Udhayan.

Since then, the 28-year old worked in over 40 movies in multiple languages. In her career spanning over 10 years, Pranitha worked with big stars like Karthi, Pawan Kalyan, Upendra, Junior NTR, Suriya, Mahesh Babu, Shivaraj Kumar and Balakrishna among many others.

The actress is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film has Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in the leads.

She is also part of Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty-starrer Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan.