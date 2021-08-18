Almost a month after her husband Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty made her first public appearance on Wednesday, 18 August. The actress has returned to the sets of Super Dancer sets where she is one of the judges of the reality show.

A video clip of Shilpa Shetty getting out of her caravan and entering the sets has now gone viral. The actress has sported a saree in the clip and is seen waving her hand at the paparazzi. One can not help but notice the missing energy in her body language and it seems like the actress is not fully recovered from the controversy surrounding her husband.

After her husband was arrested, she had kept herself away from the reality show.

"The makers had been in constant touch with her and only recently she decided that she was ready to make a comeback. Shilpa wants to get back to work not just for her kids and family but also for her own sanity. She was welcomed warmly by the Super Dancer team, which made her quite emotional in the morning," a source is quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Kundra's Controversy

Businessman Raj Kundra and the husband of Shilpa Shetty was arrested on 19 July in connection with a porn film racket. He is facing allegations of producing and distributing pornographic content through mobile applications.

Kundra was charged with offences under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, IT Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty, who is part of Covid-19 fundraiser We For India, showcased breathing exercises on her social media page. She wrote, "Hum aise waqt mein jee rahe hai jahaan pe breathing ya saans lene par sab kuch nirbhar hai. Breathing hi hai jiske zariye hum humare poore system ko protect kar sakte hai. Agar aapka nasal passage cleanse ho jaata hai toh aapke brain cells tak oxygen achchi tarah se pohoch payega aur aapki immunity better ho jayegi (We are living in times when everything is dependent on the way you breathe. Through breathing, we can protect our system. If our nasal passage is cleansed, oxygen can reach the brain cells properly and immunity is increased),"