Under mounting pressure from students, government authorities, and the public over the alleged suicide of 20-year-old Prakriti Lamsal, KIIT University has issued an official apology for its handling of the case. The university acknowledged lapses in its response to the protests and assured disciplinary action against staff members whose conduct escalated tensions on campus.

This development comes shortly after the Odisha government stepped in to take cognizance of the matter, which was reported by International Business Times earlier today. Manoj Ahuja, IAS, the Chief Secretary of the Govt. of Odisha, played a pivotal role in ensuring the case is handled in the most professional and sensitive manner.

In a statement, KIIT University expressed regret over the incident, calling the remarks made by two senior officials "irresponsible" and distancing itself from their actions. The university confirmed that both officers had been removed from service and had also apologized. The administration added that it remained committed to the well-being of its students, particularly those from Nepal, urging them to resume academic activities without fear or hesitation.

Following the initial statement, KIIT issued a second notice detailing further measures taken in response to the backlash. The university announced the immediate termination of two security personnel involved in the confrontation with students. Additionally, two senior hostel officials and a senior administrative officer from the International Relations Office were placed under suspension pending a thorough inquiry. A dedicated control room has been set up on campus to assist Nepali students and ensure their safe return.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police released a statement outlining the legal action taken so far. An FIR was registered against Advik Srivastava, a third-year B.Tech student at KIIT, for alleged abetment of suicide. Srivastava was arrested on February 17 and has been remanded to judicial custody. A second FIR was lodged against two security personnel, Ramakanta Nayak and Jogendra Behera, over allegations of manhandling protesting students. Both security guards have been arrested as investigations continue.

The university's response has come after severe criticism, particularly over its initial decision to declare a sine die closure on February 17, which resulted in the forced eviction of Nepali students from their hostels. The move was widely condemned, with students accusing the administration of mishandling the crisis instead of addressing their concerns. Hours later, the university revoked the order and issued an appeal asking Nepali students to return. However, the damage had already been done, with many calling for greater accountability from the institution.

The Odisha government has stepped in, assuring that the matter will be dealt with seriously. A high-level meeting was convened earlier today, where officials discussed the next steps to ensure justice for Prakriti Lamsal and accountability within KIIT University.

In the shocking incident, which occurred on February 16, Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B.Tech student from Nepal, found dead in her hostel room under mysterious circumstances. Reports indicate that she had previously filed harassment complaints against her ex-boyfriend, Advik Srivastava, but the university allegedly failed to act.