The Odisha government has stepped in to address the growing outrage over the alleged mishandling of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal's harassment complaint and subsequent death at KIIT University. A high-level meeting has been convened at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, where officials will lay out an action plan on how to deal with the situation.

Sources have revealed to International Business Times that authorities are considering necessary action against the university administration, with Lamsal's suicide case now being treated as a high-priority matter. The development comes amid escalating protests from students and rising diplomatic concerns from Nepal.

The incident, which occurred on February 16, saw Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B.Tech student from Nepal, found dead in her hostel room under mysterious circumstances. Reports indicate that she had previously filed harassment complaints against her ex-boyfriend, Advik Srivastava, but the university allegedly failed to act.

Following her death, protests erupted across campus, with allegations that KIIT attempted to suppress the issue by ordering Nepali students to vacate their hostels. The situation has since drawn international attention, prompting intervention from Nepalese authorities and now, the Odisha government.