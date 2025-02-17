Nepali student's death at KIIT sparks widespread protests; university accused of negligence

The death of a Nepali student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has triggered widespread protests and a diplomatic intervention by the Nepalese government. The case, which involves allegations of harassment and administrative negligence, has put the university under intense scrutiny.

Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B.Tech student from Nepal, was found dead in her hostel room on February 16, 2025, in what authorities suspect to be a case of suicide. Police investigations suggest that Lamsal had been subjected to harassment by her ex-boyfriend, identified as Advik Srivastava, a fellow third-year Mechanical Engineering student at KIIT. Reports indicate that Lamsal had filed complaints with the university's International Relations Office (IRO), but no action was taken.

Following Lamsal's death, the university administration issued a notice asking all Nepali students to vacate campus immediately, a move that has come as a shock and sparked outrage. The students have accused the administration of suppressing the issue rather than addressing their grievances. Protests erupted both on campus and online, demanding justice for Lamsal and accountability from university officials.

Viral videos fuel unrest

Several videos circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit show confrontations between Nepali students and university staff. One video allegedly captures security personnel and faculty members physically assaulting students. Another video shows a faculty member making a controversial remark, stating that KIIT spends "more on student meals than Nepal's GDP."

Today a student named Prakriti Lamsal committed suicide In Kiit University.



The University is trying everything to suppress this issue



Here is the thread of the whole incident ? — BiasBane (@BalanceinBias) February 16, 2025

A video of KIIT founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta addressing students has also surfaced, in which he urges calm amid the unrest. Meanwhile, a leaked audio recording allegedly features Srivastava verbally abusing Lamsal, further intensifying calls for a thorough and transparent investigation.

The incident has drawn widespread attention, with over 13,000 people signing an online petition demanding a full inquiry into KIIT's handling of Lamsal's complaints.

Police arrest accused

Authorities have arrested Srivastava on charges of abetment of suicide. Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra confirmed the investigation, stating that police have seized Lamsal's mobile phone, laptop, and other personal devices for forensic analysis.

"We have registered a case at Infocity Police Station based on the allegation that a male student abetted her suicide," Mishra said. "The accused is in custody and being interrogated. A scientific investigation is underway."

Diplomatic reaction from Nepal

The Nepal Students' Union (NSU) strongly condemned KIIT's actions, accusing the university of negligence and mishandling Lamsal's complaints. The union released a statement demanding:

An independent investigation into Lamsal's death Immediate legal action against the accused and responsible university officials Safety assurances for Nepali students at KIIT A formal apology from the KIIT administration

The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi has also intervened, holding discussions with university representatives. In a press release, the embassy confirmed that it had secured hostel accommodations for Nepali students and requested a fair investigation into Lamsal's death.

"Our embassy has ensured that Nepali students can continue staying in their hostels and attending classes," the statement read. "KIIT has assured us of an impartial investigation."

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli responded to the incident, dispatching two officials to counsel affected Nepali students in Odisha. "Our embassy in New Delhi has sent officers to assist the students," Oli said in a post on X. "They will be given the option to stay in their hostel or return home based on their preference."