Prakash Raj has been massively trolled by netizens after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 Karnataka elections. The actor had been actively campaigning against the saffron party ever since the death of his friend and prominent journalist Gauri Lankesh.

The multilingual actor has been criticising the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS for one or the other reason. From Narendra Modi to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he has targeted leaders from the saffron party over communalism and corruption, among other issues.

Prakash Raj started raising debates on the issues through Twitter with the hashtag #JustAsking. In fact, he had pleaded people not to vote for the BJP.

After the elections were held on May 12, he tweeted, "i Thank everyone .. who stood by me in this #justasking journey to fight communal forces .. just finished a meeting with many more like minded people who are joining us .. to strengthen the movement and ensure WHO EVER is in power ...be accountable and answerable to us CITIZENS. [sic]"

"Come tomorrow... I trust and believe Karnataka will not let BJP form the government.. it's gonna answer people who are in denial of what the country is waking up to .. WE #justasking are focused to continue to stand by the citizens ..n pressure WHO EVER comes next ...to Deliver. [sic]" he added.

Prakash Raj started became vocal on politics and other issues in current affairs after his friend, journalist-turned-activist Gauri Lankesh was assassinated by unidentified men last year. He had held Modi responsible for her death, referring to the prime minister as a better actor than him.

