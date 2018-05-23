Prakash Raj has slammed the Tamil Nadu government while targeting Narendra Modi's central government over the shootout incident at Tuticorin on Tuesday, May 22 which killed nine. Over 30 people were reported injured in a protest against the expansion of UK-based Vedanta Resources' Copper plant.

The versatile actor has come down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government and questioned whether it is acting as per the centre's directive to be in power. "KILLING of CITIZENS protesting .. SHAME on Tamilnadu s Visionless .. spineless government.. couldn't you hear people's cry of protest.. couldn't you foresee citizens anguish over pollution concerns OR are you busy dancing to CENTER s tunes to hold on to power .. #justasking," he tweeted.

The 53-year old has been vehemently criticising the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS ever since his friend and scribe Gauri Lankesh was assassinated by unidentified men in Karnataka last year. He had held Narendra Modi responsible for the death by accusing the Prime Minister of creating an atmosphere for bigotry in the country.

Notably, Prakash Raj had actively campaigned across Karnataka during recently-held Karnataka assembly elections to create awareness among the public about the rise of communal power in the country and the dangerous clout that the ring-wing ideology poses for the secular fabric of the country.

Apart from Prakash Raj, Vishal, actor and president of Nadigar Sangam, has demanded Narendra Modi to "break his silence" over the shooting incident at Tuticorin.

"My deepest condolences. The protest is done for a social cause not for personal goals. If 50,000 ppl are protesting against Sterlite, it means there is unity among people to stop something which is against the welfare of the people of Tuticorin. Dear Prime Minsiter, please break your silence at least now. As BJP says, Protest is a form of Democracy, why can't people do the same? Govt is supposed to be "For The People" & not otherwise. [sic]" he posted on Twitter.

However, many celebrities that include Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have attacked the state government. The cops opened fire at the mob when the situation was getting out of control after fringe elements pelted stones at the cops.