Prakash Raj has fired one more salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party over BS Yeddyurappa being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday, May 17, amid political drama that unfolded since the results of the 222 assembly seats in Karnataka elections were announced two days ago.

The versatile actor has declared that it is the attack on the Indian constitution as he tweeted, "KARNATAKA an ENCOUNTER of the CONSTITUTION has begun...there will be no report of the CITIZENS caught in the CROSSFIRE..but U will be drugged on..breaking news of WHO jumped WHERE,exclusive pictures of the resorts lawmakers are kept in,talent of the Chanakya etc.etc.happy viewing. [sic]"

In other tweet, Prakash Raj sent a message to the citizens stating that it is people, who have lost in the elections. "As none got the majority Congress, BJP and JD(S) are into the business of buying elected representatives as per their capacities while putting all the political differences aside. They will be comfortably together till the next elections," he wrote.

The 53-year old has become politically active following the death of his friend and scribe Gauri Lankesh last year. He campaigned against the BJP in the Karnataka elections, but he was trolled once the saffron party emerged as the single largest party.

In the recently-held Karnataka elections, BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, while Congress ended at the second place by emerging victorious in 78 constituencies. JD(S) is in the third place by winning 38 seats.

To keep the BJP out of power, JD(S) and Congress went for an alliance and submitted a letter to the Governor Vajubhai Vala, requesting him to permit the parties to prove their majority on the floor of the house. But the governor invited the BJP to form the next government.

The Congress-JD(S) alliance objected the move and took the matter up to the Supreme Court, which refused to put a stay on the government formation in the state.