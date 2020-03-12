Rebel star Prabhas is said to desperate to work with Katrina Kaif. The Baahubali actor missed a chance to romance in Saaho. Now, he is said to be making it possible with director Nag Ashwin's next film.

Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his 20th movie. After wrapping it up, he will join hands with director Nag Ashwin for his next movie. While the actors shoot for Prabhas 20, the director is busy with the post-production works of his 21st film. All the eyes are set on the actress, who will play the female lead in it.

Tollywood has imported some Bollywood A-listers like Shraddha Kapoor (Saaho), Jacqueline Fernandez (Pawan Kalyan's next) and Ananya Pandey (Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter. Now, Prabhas' fans want to see another popular B-Town opposite him in the movie. The buzz in the industry is that Nag Ashwin is eyeing Katrina Kaif for a role.

'She came this close to signing Saaho'

Prabhas wanted Katrina Kaif to play the female lead alongside him in Saaho, but things did not fall in place due to some unknown reasons. A source close to the project tells that Katrina Kaif is the first choice of the filmmakers. "She came this close to signing Saaho. This time, Prabhas won't take no for an answer," Deccan Chronicle quoted the source as saying.

After Saaho, the filmgoers are now eagerly waiting to know about the release date of Prabhas 20, which is currently being shot in Europe. The film unit recently the concluded Georgia schedule, where a giant set was erected. The makers of the movie have reportedly spent Rs 2 crore on the shooting single scene.

It is reported that around 150 people worked on constructing the giant flea market set for 10 days and production designer Ravinder Reddy was supervising their work. The team finished the shooting of a chase sequence in a single shot. Prabhas' energy levels in this sequence will be one of the highlights of the film.