Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas has been making headlines in recent times for various reasons. While fans of the duo are waiting to know more and more about the flick, Nag Ashwin spoke about it and has revealed some interesting things about the project in an interview.

Just like any of us, even Nag Ashwin seemed to be very excited to collaborate with Prabhas. He told a leading daily, "The reason I chose to have Prabhas as the lead actor is because no other actor can pull such a story, or the character I have written for him. Talk about the budget of the film, or the heavy character I have penned...no one else than Prabhas can do it. He is definitely going to be the biggest asset of the film."

Mahanati's release

Mahanati released in 2018 and almost after a year and half Ashwin has announced his next. When asked about why he has taken so long to write the script, Nag Ashwin said, "Have taken time because the story and the concept of the film is something that no one hasn't worked before. Neither did I know much about it. So I did took time to shape up the character."

Besides being a commercial entertainer, this film will have all the elements that families can happily watch. "The story has some intense emotions which will lift up the character. Even Prabhas did not expect that I can write such a script, after Mahanati. It feels really nice to have collaborated with a nice person like him," added the director, who is popularly called as Nagi, by his dear ones.

This project is a sci-fi thriller, which will go on floors by the end of this year and might release by the end of next years. It is said that the makers of the film have approached Deepika Padukone to play the leading lady in the film. The film will be produced by Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies.