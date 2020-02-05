Saaho actor Prabhas is said to be teaming up with ace director SS Rajamouli again after the Baahubali film series. But this time, they will not work as actor and director. They would produce a Telugu movie together.

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli not only delivered a historical blockbuster but also took the Indian cinema to the international level with their Baahubali film series. Their fans desperately want them to work together again. But the actor and director have gone their ways and started focusing on their individual projects post the release of Baahubali 2.

Prabhas, Rajamouli plans to start a production house?

Here is good news for all those fans. The buzz in the media is that Prabhas and Rajamouli have decided to collaborate again after finishing their respective ongoing projects. "They planned to start a production house together, and want their new film to be their first project. This is also a commercial subject and definitely be a pan-India film," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

After Baahubali 2, Prabhas had another release titled Saaho, which had a huge hype, but failed to live up to the expectations of its producers. The rebel star has started shooting for his next film titled Jaan, which is directed by Radhakrishna. The actor will be seen romancing Pooja Hegde in his upcoming period romantic drama, which is scheduled for its theatrical release by the end of 2020.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli took a year-long break from the direction after the release of Baahubali 2. He has teamed up with Ram Charan and Junior NTR for his upcoming movie tentatively titled RRR, which also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is expected to hit the screens on July 30.

However, it is known that Prabhas had given a five-year call sheet to SS Rajamouli. It is rumoured that ace directors like Shankar and Surender Reddy had reportedly approached Prabhas to do a film. But Prabhas was said to have rejected their offers to join hands with Rajamouli once again. This shows the amount of faith the actor has in the director.