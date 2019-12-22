Are you one of those hardcore fans of Saaho star Prabhas who is waiting for an update on his next film? Well, we have news for you. The actor is currently busy prepping and shooting for his next film which is tentatively titled Jaan. To be produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies, and directed by Rasha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame, it is said that most of the important part of the film has been shot.

As per a latest report, the makers of the film are in plans to release the film on October 23rd, 2020, which marks the birthday of Prabhas. Sources have revealed that filmmakers have thought that his birthday would be the best date because October 25th is Dasara.

Festival season will always makes release better and sometimes the makers see a lot of profit. When a Prabhas' film is releasing, many other small-time actors make sure that their films won't release anywhere near those dates. So it is better that the makers declare so that they can make the path clear for others too.

Pooja Hegde is playing the leading lady in this film and this is her first collaboration with the Baahubali actor. In a recent interview, it was seen that Pooja was all praises for Prabhas for the hospitality and for the down to earth person he is.

Gopi Krishna Movies belongs to veteran actor Krishnam Raju, who is also an uncle of Prabhas. It is said that he will be seen playing a key role also in the film. Prabhas has been working our hard in the gym to shed some kilos to fit into the role. He will be seen playing a palm reader and Pooja is playing a teacher in this film which will be made in the backdrop of 1960s and present as well.