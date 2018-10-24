The makers of Prabhas' Saaho are rumoured to have shelled out Rs 80 to 90 crore on the making of one action scene that was recently shot in Abu Dhabi and it is the first of its kind in Indian cinema.

When Saaho was launched, the makers announced that it is a mega-budget action extravaganza that is made with a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore. They had also revealed that the movie features 20 minute-long chase sequence and Prabhas will be seen performing daredevil stunts at Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa and the Ras-Al-Khaimah, World Trade Center and Etihad Tower in Abu Dhabi.

According to film unit, this stunt scene is an integral part of the narrative of Saaho and it will involve a lot of cars, trucks and other vehicles. The city's skyscrapers make it the perfect backdrop for this scene. The producers hired Transformers fame stunt choreographer Kenny Bates, who has worked with over 400 crew members and completed the shooting of this chase sequence in over 20 days.

It was reported earlier that the makers of Saaho had allocated a budget of Rs 35 crore for making of this stunt scene. If we are to go by the latest buzz, the chase scene has cost the producers almost three times of what they announced during the launch. Yes! You heard it right! They have spent around Rs 90 crore on it.

SKN‏ aka Srinivas, the PRO turned producer and friend of Sujeeth, has confirmed the news. He tweeted, "1 movie Old Sujeeth em teestado Intha late avutundi enti ye range lo untado Oka action sequence ki 80 90crs kharchu pedatara Adi NINNATI DAKA Visual vachaaka IDI LEKKA Hollywood STANDARDS lo teesunna ee cinema ki evarina anali #Saaho that's why it's #Saaho #HappyBirthdayPrabhas (sic)"

However, Saaho is slated to hit the screens in the mid of 2019. The makers have kick-started its promotion with making video titled Shades of Saaho chapter 1, which offers a glimpse at the above mentioned action scene. The viewers, who are awestruck at this teaser, say that it is going to be never before action episode in Indian cinema and it is on par with the Hollywood standards.

Shades of Saaho chapter 1 has taken the internet by the storm and registered 6 million in less than 12 hours of its release. UV Creations, which has bankrolled the film, tweeted, "#ShadesOfSaahoC1 hits 6 Million+ views in less than 12 hours! Thanks for the spectacular start to the series. #ShadesOfSaaho #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @Tseries #HappyBirthdayPrabhas"