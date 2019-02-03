Rebel star Prabhas, who is currently busy shooting for Sujeeth's Saaho, is said to be upset with his uncle Krishnam Raju because of his repeated statements on his marriage in public and asked him to stay away from talking about it.

Prabhas, who will turn 40 on October 23 this year is the most eligible bachelor from the Telugu film industry. He was linked with some of his co-stars in the past, but none of them turned true. His marriage has been the talk of T-Town quite for some time now. His female fanbase grew multi-fold after the release of the Baahubali series and consequently, the curiosity about his wedding grew more.

His uncle Krishnam Raju, yesteryear Tollywood superstar, was asked about Prabhas' marriage on various occasion for the last five years. Every time he asked, the actor claimed that the rebel star was under tremendous pressure from his family and would get hitched by the end of the year. Two of his big-ticket films, which apparently delayed his wedding, were released, but there is no news about him tying the knot.

Krishnam Raju was recently spotted talking about Prabhas' marriage again and confirmed that he would enter the wedlock after the release of his upcoming movie Saaho. "Prabhas is mature enough to make decisions and is not a kid to be pushed into marriage," a movie portal quoted him adding further.

But Krishnam Raju's constant statements are not going down well with Prabhas, who is uncomfortable with him talking about his wedding in public. Sources close to the actor reportedly claim that he has told his uncle to avoid responding to questions related to his marriage, as he wants to focus on his career.

However, Prabhas' next movie Saaho featuring Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead, is the third most expensive Indian films made to date. Its filming began in June 2017 and its first look poster and teasers were released on October 23, 2017, and October 23 2018, respectively, on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday. It is one of the most talked about and highly awaited movies in the country.