Twelve websites are likely to land in legal trouble over spreading rumours about the link between Baahubali actor Prabhas and YSR Congress Party President YS Jaganmohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila.

Accompanied by her husband Anil Kumar, YS Sharmila called on Anjani Kumar, the Police Commissioner of Hyderabad, on Monday and filed a case against some websites. In her complaint, the YSR Congress leader has reportedly urged the police to take strict action against those maligning her on social media.

YS Sharmila said that it is false propaganda and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is behind the campaign. "Such false propaganda had started before the 2014 elections and has swung back with elections fast approaching now. I have sought proper action against those carrying out the character assassination. I strongly believe that TDP is behind spreading the rumour as is it won't," NDTV quoted her as saying.

The daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy said she had never even spoken to Prabhas. "Being a mother, wife and person with family bond, it hurts when such slanderous campaign is carried out. If I do not react, my silence may lead to some unpleasant conclusions which is the reason why I lodged the complaint seeking action," she added.

Anjani Kumar immediately formed a special team to handle the high-profile case. Based on social media posts, this team has reportedly traced the IP addresses of 12 people, who made objectionable comments against YS Sharmila. They are set to serve notices to these people in connection with the malicious campaign against YS Sharmila. Their owners will be grilled and strict action will be taken against them.

Additional DCP Raghuveer said that their police team would crackdown on the websites that posted the derogatory content against YS Sharmila. Despite deleting the content, they would know the source of it by finding out the IP address from which they were posted.