Baahubali actor Prabhas' new look in his upcoming movie Saaho, which is scheduled for release on August 15, is winning hearts all over the world and his female fans are drooling over it.

Actor Prabhas was one of the most popular actors down south, but the Baahubali film series took his name and fame national and international level. Post this success, his fans count grew multifold and he has got a number of females fans not just in India, but also all over the world. Now, all their eyes are set on the release of his upcoming action thriller movie Saaho, which is directed by Sujeeth.

The makers of Saaho have already released some of its promos like making videos, first look posters and teaser. Prabhas has opted for a stylish and uber cool looks in the movie. He new avatar featured in them is capturing all the hearts. As per Shades of Saaho, he is seen sporting leather jackets, sunglasses and denim in high octane action sequences, which are already a hit and the audience.

Ever since the first glimpse of Prabhas was released, his female fans have been going all gaga over his new look and are not shying away from pouring in all their love for the star. Each time the makers released new posters, the comments section were flooded with comments like heart and fire emoji by female fans, who are appreciating his look and excited to watch their favourite superstar on the big screen.

Prabhas is seen romancing Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is all excited to make her south Indian film industry with the big-budget film Saaho. The makers recently released the teaser of the film and the audience cannot stop gushing over Prabhas' fast-paced, action and chase scene in this video, which has registered over 100 million digital views in less than a week.