The VFX in Saaho teaser has blown our minds. With high production quality and international standards, this teaser is that short video which we all have watched more than thrice till now.

Are you one of those people who are awestruck with the visuals in Saaho teaser? Well, let us tell you that what you have watched in the teaser is nothing when compared to what the film is going to offer you. That's just the first layer if VFX and there are two more layers happening in the editing room.

The layering of VFX is going to offer us a visual extravaganza and technicians from all over the world are working on this. Group of VFX experts in Mumbai are working on this project 24*7. So guys, get ready to witness the visual delight on August 15.

To make sure that computer graphics work would be completed on time, the makers made sure that all the scenes which would need the VFX, were shot in the initial schedules of the film.

A source from the direction department said, "The film has a lot of surprises to its audience and all they have to do is just count the days for the release. Everyone from the production and direction departments is very much excited about the film and we are sure it will blow away all your minds."

The team of Saaho flew to Europe to shoot for a couple of songs which have been pending. Once the shooting of these songs is done, the team will announce a wrap-up. Post-production work is going on at a brisk pace and all the artists, very soon, are going to begin dubbing and other important works will begin.

Very soon, one after the other songs will be released and mid-July, the promotions are expected to begin. As the film is releasing in four languages, the will be promoting the film in as many as states possible. Trailer is also expected to be released very soon and it is underway.