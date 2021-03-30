Baahubali star Prabhas has added yet another luxury car to his fancy car collection. He is now the proud owner of the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, which he purchased on the occasion of his late father Suryanarayana's birth anniversary.

Prized Possession

He gifted himself an orange-colored expensive car reportedly in Bengaluru. The price of the eye candy which can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds. It is a two-seater swanky car with a top speed of 350 kmph.

The car has 12 cylinders with 6498 cc engine. The pictures of his new vehicle are now all over the internet and the video of his first drive has also gone viral.

Fancy Car Collection

Apart from Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, the 41-year old also owns Rolls-Royce Phantom VII, Land Rover Range Rover, BMW X3, and the Jaguar XJR.

Prabhas' Upcoming Movies

On the professional front, Prabhas, after the massive success of Baahubali, has become the most-wanted actor in the country. All his movies are now made for the pan-India audience.

Currently, he is busy with the shooting of AdiPurush, directed by Om Raut. It is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. It has Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan with Sunny Singh doing the role of Sunny Singh. It is a 3D film which will release on 11 August, 2022.

However, his next release is Radha Krisha Kumar's Radhe Shyam which has Pooja Hegde in the female lead. It is a romantic drama which is scheduled to be released in August 2021.

Prabhas is also part of KGF creator Prashanth Neel's Salaar. It is an action thriller which has Shruti Haasan in the female lead. The Hombale Films-funded multilingual flick will release on 14 April, 2022.

Last but not the lead, he is collaborating with Nag Ashwin for a science fiction. The untitled movie has Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan playing important roles.