It's raining Ramayana in Bollywood. Ever since Baahubali and its spectacular success, many filmmakers have drifted towards mythology and period dramas. And with the Ramayana being played on Doordarshan last year with record breaking viewership, the craze among the directors has only increased. There are several Ramayanas set to be filmed and released in 2021 – 22. Let's take a look.

Deepika Padukone: Tiwari and Madhu Mantena had made an official announcement on their collaboration for a three-part Ramayana. As per reports, the film will be shown and shot with Sita's perspective. Several names were floating around over who could bag the title role. And the latest we hear is that Deepika Padukone has been approached to play the part. The role of Lord Ram would be played by Hrithik Roshan.

Kriti Sanon: Director Om Raut, who directed blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior featuring Ajay Devgn last year, will be back with Ramayana. The film will have the biggest names in the industry. While Saif Ali Khan would be playing the role of Ravana, Prabhas would play the role of Lord Rama. And last but not the least, Kriti Sanon has bagged the role of Sita. The film is expected to release in August 2022.

Kareena Kapoor: Director Alaukik Desai has also decided to make Ramayana. And the writer of the film would be KV Vijayendra Prasad, the man who wrote Baahubali. A Bollywood Hungama report states that the makers have even spoken to Kareena Kapoor to play the role. "Alaukik and Vijayendra Prasad both feel Kareena will be apt for the role. Their Ramayana is from Sita's perspective, which also makes it very different from the other two projects that are in the pipeline. Alia Bhatt is also being considered but it's Kareena who the makers have first spoken to," it says.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt will also be playing 'Sita' in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. Though there is not much clarity on whether it is based on Ramayana, it is rumoured to be a period film. And the makers of the film recently announced that Alia Bhatt would be seen as 'Sita'. Now, whether this the Goddess Sita from Ramayana or some other incarnation of Sita, remains to be seen.