Alia Bhatt's birthday is just around the corner. The diva would be turning 27 this year on March 15. And this year's birthday is going to be extra special for the young actress. Let's take a look at the surprises in store for Alia Bhatt's birthday.

Alia Bhatt's look as Sita: All eyes have been on SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film is expected to be a grand, gala one. And comparisons with Baahubali have already been underway. And what's more? Alia Bhatt's look from the film as Sita would be released on her birthday, on March 15. Rajamouli had revealed that he wanted an actress who can stand her ground despite the presence of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. And Alia was brought onboard. So needless to say, Alia Bhatt's look is also expected to be as powerful and charismatic as the other women in Rajamouli's movies.

Brahmastra release date: There were reports of the Brahmastra team gearing up to announce the release date of their much-anticipated film on Alia Bhatt's birthday. Though Ranbir Kapoor's ill health might play spoilsport here and the announcement might again be pushed further. But, we are keeping our fingers crossed with this one.

Alia's post for beau Ranbir Kapoor: Ever since Ranbir Kapoor has isolated himself after testing positive for coronavirus, Alia Bhatt has turned into a doting girlfriend. From visiting temples to sharing Instagram posts about him, she just seems to be missing him too much. And there's no doubt that she would share something about Ranbir on her birthday too.

Birthday plan and pics: We also might get several surprises in terms of where she goes and what all she does on her birthday. So watch out this space for all the details on March 15th.