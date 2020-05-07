The makers of Prabhas 21 have revealed that its release date has been postponed to April 2022. Director Nag Ashwin is reportedly in talks with Arvind Swamy for a negative role in the movie.

A couple of months ago, Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame announced that he would direct Prabhas in his 21st movie, which is tentatively known as Prabhas 21. The director also revealed that the film will go on floors in November 2020 and it will be released in theatres across the globe in December 2021.

Ashwini Dutt, who is producing Prabhas 21, has now revealed that its production will begin in October this year and he has plans to release it in April 2022. The producer said, "Nag Ashwin's story surprised me. He came up with a universally acceptable story for Prabhas. The project requires hundreds of crores of budget. Only Prabhas can pull off such a massive project."

After the release of Saaho, Prabhas has gone busy with his 20the movie, which is likely to be titled O Dear. Its shooting has been halted by the lockdown. A large portion of the film is yet to be shot and there is uncertainty about the end of lockdown. It should be seen whether he will be able to wrap it up in time and join Naga Ashwin on the promised timing.

However, the buzz in the industry is that Nag Ashwin has already completed the scripting works of Prabhas 21. He is now said to be busy with the selection of suitable cast and crew for the movie. Names of Katrina Kaif and few other popular actresses are linked with this pan-India project, but the director is yet to confirm the actress, who would play the female lead opposite Prabhas.

A source close to the team of Prabhas 21 has revealed that the makers want to rope in Arvind Swamy to play the negative role opposite the Baahubali actor in this film. But nothing has been confirmed yet. The Tamil actor has earlier played a baddie opposite Ram Charan in Dhruva and won many hearts. If everything goes well, he may come on board.