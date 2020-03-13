https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/732312/israel-coronavirus-vaccine.jpg IBTimes IN

Prabhas is currently busy shooting in Georgia for his upcoming Radha Krishna directorial. This one is going to be a long schedule and the film might even wrap up after this schedule.

Meanwhile, pre-production for his next film, for which he teamed up with Nag Ashwin, is going on at a brisk pace. Nag Ashwin himself revealed that the film is going to be a sci-fi thriller and will have huge visual effects. Also, he said that the concept he is going to explore is something nobody has ever tried till now. This film will go on floors by the end of this year and release by next year.

According to the grapevine, Prabhas will be travelling to different ages of Kings back in 800AD, and later to those days of 1940s, where people were struggling for freedom. Also, it is said he will travel to 3000AD where a futuristic alien town takes over the earth.

As soon as the announcement regarding Prabhas' next was made, many reports suggested that it will be a pan-Indian film. But, Nag Ashwin had a quirky response and said it is a pan-world cinema. Details on the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

This film will be produced by Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. Speculations are rife that Deepika Padukone of Katrina Kaif have been approached to play the leading lady in the film, but nothing has been confirmed till now. Expectations on this collaboration of Nag Ashwin with Prabhas are high already.