The makers of Prabhas 20 are rumoured to have finalized its release date and informed it to its buyers. The producers are said to be considering two names for its title and they are on verge of finalizing one of them.

Prabhas' fans had huge expectations from Saaho in terms of its box office collection, but the movie disappointed them. The rebel star took a long break after its debacle. The Baahubali actor recently began filming for his next film, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. All eyes are set on this movie with everyone waiting to know its title and release date.

It was rumoured earlier that Prabhas' 20th movie starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead is a romance drama and it would be released during summer 2021. But the latest we hear is that makers have changed its release date. It will hit the screens on October 16, 2020, as a Dussehra treat. Having finalized this date, the producers have reportedly informed the same to the distributors.

Ever since Prabhas accepted Radha Krishna Kumar's project, it had been rumoured that the movie was titled Jaan. Dil Raju wanted to use this title for the Samantha and Sharwanand starrer, which was the remake of the hit Tamil movie 96. Prabhas gave permission to use it when the producer requested for it.

During the promotion of Jaanu, Dil Raju had admitted it and thanked Prabhas. He had said, "I would like to thank Prabhas for permitting to use the title of Jaanu. When we finalised Jaanu as the apt title of the film, he has already begun shooting for Jaan. However, after contacting UV Creations, they took a few days' time and finally granted us permission. I wholeheartedly thank Prabhas at this moment."

Now, a lot of speculations are being made about the title of Prabhas 20. The latest buzz is that the produces are considering two interesting titles like Radhe Shyam and Oh Dear for the most-awaited movie. It is reported that they would final one of the two and make an official announcement about it soon.