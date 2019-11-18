Prabhas and Pooja Hedge, for the first time ever, have collaborated for Jaan, which will be directed by Radha Krishna of Jil fame and produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna movies. The former banner belongs to Prabhas' uncle and veteran actor Krishnam Raju. It is said that the senior actor will be seen playing a key role in this film. The first schedule of the film was shot in the countryside of Europe a few months ago when Prabhas was shooting for Saaho. Few scenes were shot there and after that, Prabhas was busy with Saaho only.

It was almost made official that the new schedule of the film will be going on floors from November 18. Pooja Hegde is back from the final song shoot of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, which was happening in Paris and accordingly, the shoot of Jaan had to go on floors on November 18. But it did not happen.

The shoot has been postponed to a couple of days or even more days later. The reason is that the set work has not been completed yet. Sources from the production house said, "There is no other reason except the delay in the completion of set work. The technical crew is working on it and once it is done, the shooting will begin. The lead cast and the crew from other departments are all set."

It is said that Prabhas will be seen playing a palmist in this film, which is set in the backdrop of the 80s. A village, which would look closer to that time of the 80s is being made. The film will be shot in Spain, Italy, and other countries too.

It is known that the makers of Saaho are experiencing a loss due to Saaho not being able even to make more than what is spent on it. So let us see whether the makers will tighten the budget this time or not.