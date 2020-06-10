Power and water supply will be disrupted in some parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday and Thursday (June 10 and 11) due to the shifting of lines taken up by BESCOM and pipe maintenance work by BWSSB.

Powercut due to maintenance

Areas like Sampigehalli, Jakkur, Kogilu, Talacauvery Layout, Amruthahalli, Jakkur Plantation, GKVK Layout, and the adjoining areas will witness power cut from 10 am to 3 pm.

To register the queries, complaints, and inconveniences, consumers can call at BESCOM helpline 1912.

Water supply to be disrupted

Meanwhile, most of the areas in Bengaluru will have no water supply on Thursday, June 11 between 6 am and 6 pm due to pipeline-related work by BWSSB.

According to the sources, the water supply will be disrupted in: