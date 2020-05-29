The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has fined the online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy a penalty of a whopping sum of Rs 50,000 for its irresponsibility on segregation of waste from their kitchen in Katriguppe.

BBMP fines Swiggy

The online food delivery platform was fined Rs 15,000 previously for violating the waste disposal protocol as mandated by the civic body. In the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, the BBMP as well as the state health authorities have been implementing stringent SOP to prevent public littering.

In its steps to urge proper solid waste control measures, the BBMP has recently started collecting Covid bio-wastes across the city. So far, over 2,588 kg of waste has been collected from all the quarantine centres in Bengaluru.

The collected waste is then transported to the outskirts of the city and incinerated as per the norms laid down by the government.

Swiggy, being one of the most used food delivery apps has broken the civic body's waste management protocols.

BBMP to impose strict waste management measures

On behalf of the incident, BBMP has stated that the organisation will hereafter come down heavily on all commercial establishments, its kitchens and related entities if they fail to follow the solid waste management rules.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said that the online food delivery firm has been levied a penalty of Rs 50,000 for non-segregation of waste in its Katriguppe kitchen.

"Thinking of food is great. Hope you also think of segregating waste & disposing of it responsibly. Penalty of Rs.50,000/- for non-segregation of waste imposed on Swiggy kitchen in Katriguppe," wrote BBMP Solid Waste Management Special Commissioner in his Twitter handle.

The Commissioner also urged that the public must compile their garbage, including the dry litter and sanitary waste into garbage collectors. "Those who do not sort waste will be fined Rs 1000," he added.

Meanwhile, loud protests rose amid the public on the negligence shown by Swiggy against the waste disposal criteria. Most of the reactions in Twitter recorded the people's wonder to find their own kitchen for the food delivery app that is said to collect food from the desired hotels of its customers.

"Please explain to us... we customers think we are ordering from our favourite restaurant and what if u are delivering from ur local 'kitchen'... this amounts to cheating," wrote a user.