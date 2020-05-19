The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started collecting Covid bio-wastes across the city. So far, over 2,588 kg of waste has been collected from all the quarantine centres in Bengaluru.

BBMP collects waste

The collected waste is then transported to the outskirts of the city and incinerated as per the norms laid down by the government.

As per the reports, BBMP has been collecting all types of waste from about 15 centres across Bengaluru. The organisation has roped four vendors that have the expertise in disposing of biomedical waste.

Earlier, in its pilot project, BBMP in association with a consultancy group from Indore, had educated Jogupalya V Block residents about the need and ways of proper segregation of the wastes. The residents were asked to categorise their household waste in separate bins of 'dry' and 'wet' tags.

According to the sources, around 950 people in the city are in home quarantine due to the coronavirus. "We are discussing with biomedical waste disposal agencies to incinerate the waste," mentioned Randeep D, additional commissioner at BBMP's Solid Waste Management Divison before.

The waste is collected from areas where the primary and secondary contacts of all Covid-19 positive patients were quarantined.

950 people in quarantine

Nearly 950 people are quarantined in 15 centres in the city. This includes Haj Bhavan, Key Select Hotel in Whitefield, Royal Orchid Hotel in Manipal Centre, Good Host Hotel in Bommanahalli and and Kengeri Gate Hotel in Majestic.

"All the waste collected from the quarantine centres is being incinerated. We are also collecting sanitary waste, gloves and masks from the containment zone and incinerating them," added the BBMP Commissioner. "Separate vehicles and personal protective kits are provided to pourakarmikas who are collecting waste in the containment zones."

Approved biomedical waste collectors by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) collects and transports the waste from the households. The waste collectors include Medicare Environmental Management Pvt Ltd, Maridi Bio Industries Pvt Ltd, Anu AutoClave, and Incin Services and Prajwal Bio Medical Management Systems.