The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come up with their new decision to implement bye-laws on solid waste management (SWM) that asks all house owners in the city to pay money to hand over their garbage to conservancy workers.

As per the latest order, every house in Bengaluru should abide by the new order in which depending on the size of the collected solid waste and garbage, the civic body collects anywhere between Rs 200 and Rs 600 as SWM cess.

Modified bye-laws

"The bye-laws of solid waste management have been notified. The BBMP will collect a service charge from property owners to give segregated garbage to conservancy workers," said BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar.

Meanwhile, the state government had earlier issued an order on June 4, regarding the bye-laws on solid waste management. As per this order, residential waste generators under all categories have to pay Rs 200 per month towards solid waste management services.

The commercial and institutional waste generators on the other hand have to pay Rs 500 per month if they generate five kg of waste per day. This can go up to Rs 1,400 per month if 10 kg of waste is produced per day, and to Rs 3,500 for generating 25 kg, Rs 7,000 for 50 kg of waste and Rs 14,000 for 100 kg per day respectively.

The owners of vacant sites are not either freed of these charges. According to the guidelines, they have to pay 20 paise per month for one square foot. This can go up to Rs 24 per month if they own a 30x40 site.

Charges that burden up the woes

Most of the residents but speak against these charges as it exacerbates the financial crisis due to the ongoing pandemic and job loss scenario.

Instead of collecting garbage cess along with the property tax, the BBMP must look into 'segregation of waste and encourage those who convert waste into compost,' said NS Ramakanth of Solid Waste Management Round Table.

As loud protests increase on the heavy-duty levied, BBMP Special Commissioner D Randeep said that the new bye-laws on SWM would be implemented only after a detailed plan and discussions.

"It is a service charge for collecting garbage from your doorstep. The thrust will be on 100 percent door-to-door segregated waste collection and street sweeping monitored from the solid waste management control room," he said.