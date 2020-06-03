Underlining its strict protocols against the lawbreakers in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continues to keep watchful eyes on improper waste management in Bengaluru, amid the pandemic scare.

In its new move, the civic body has identified those engaged in dumping waste and littering the streets at night. The BBMP Solid Waste Management Special Commissioner took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to announce that all sorts of littering, at any time in the city are strictly monitored by the authorities.

BBMP's actions against littering

"Don't be night owl to litter the city. We are at work," wrote the Commissioner.

From imposing hefty fines to advocating the public on the need for proper waste segregation in the wake of growing Covid-19 cases in the city, the BBMP has been relentlessly incorporating all possible ways to chain the chances of community transmission of coronavirus there.

On behalf of this, the civic body has recently fined the online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy a penalty of a whopping sum of Rs 50,000 for its irresponsibility on the segregation of waste from their kitchen in Katriguppe.

Fine imposed on public littering

Following this, BBMP had stated that the organisation will hereafter come down heavily on all commercial establishments, its kitchens, and related entities if they fail to follow the solid waste management rules.

Additionally, the Commissioner also urged that the public must compile their garbage, including the dry litter and sanitary waste into garbage collectors. "Those who do not sort waste will be fined Rs 1000," he said.

A large pile of unsegregated garbage that was left unattended by the respective sources in a major hub in the city was collected by the BBMP authorities on Tuesday, June 2. A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on its cause.