Film industry has had a churning of sorts leading to major changes like decimation of the star system followed by change of viewership palate in post-Covid period, said filmmaker Rahul Mittra.

He was speaking at a special session on the evolution of content partnerships at the largest congregation of digital ecosystem, the India Digital Summit organised by the the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), supported by Digital India, Skill India and Make in India.

Rahul Mittra spoke passionately on the evolution of content from tradition to innovation, driven by changes in societal norms, consumer behavior and advancements in technology.

"Post-Covid, entertainment industry has had a churning of sorts leading to major changes like decimation of the star system followed by change of viewership palate being the most significant and evolution being the norm of the world, eventually those most responsive to change will only survive."

From content point of view, this is good news as content is king, finally and context the kingmaker, he pointed out. "Stories that are rooted in terms of the world it's offering to the viewers, the genre they are attempting and the honesty with which it's being translated into cinema will now on define the fate of the film," he added.

"Dated actors demanding crores should be shown the door for non-performance and fresher talent should be encouraged," he said and insisted that the same goes in the case of filmmakers.

"Those with a parochial approach should take a back seat. That alone will generate engaging and entertaining content," said Mittra to a huge round of applause from the audience comprising of government functionaries, policymakers, regulators, industry captains, members of the academia and senior professionals and corporate honchos from across several fields.

This session was moderated by well-known television prime-time anchor Uday Pratap Singh who quizzed Rahul Mittra on a multitude of topics from the realm of cinema, media and content marketing.