Filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra stressed on the changing portrayal of romance in Indian cinema at the House of Harmony Lit Fest'24 at Kunzum in New Delhi on Sunday, attended by a galaxy of stalwarts and celebrated personalities from the realm of Literature and Creative Arts.

The Delhi Lit Fest, organised by House of Harmony, a literary endeavour by authors Dr. Harshali Singh and Mona Verma, has emerged as a city-centric event in every major city of the country.

Speaking at the Lit Fest, Rahul Mittra, who's known to have been part of the movement to change the narrative of Indian cinema with films like Saheb Biwi aur Gangster trilogy, among others, explained the changing notion of romance in Hindi films over the decades from the tragic and traditional to the rebellious and complex, reflecting the cultural and social norms of the society and evolving aspirations, attitude of the audiences.

Film historian and author S.M.M. Ausaja spoke on his book on Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his family, while well known editor Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri shared his notion of romance and how Amitabh Bachchan films shaped up his growing years.

Motivational speaker Major Mohommed Ali Shah narrated some of Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poetry at this special event. Later Rahul Mittra interacted with the audience, comprising of authors, film buffs and youth, followed by a Q & A session.