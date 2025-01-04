Renowned filmmaker and actor Rahul Mittra delivered an electrifying Tedx Talk themed 'Create with Courage' at the Jaipuria Institute of Management in Lucknow on the last day of the year 2024, motivating students to meet new challenges.

"Courage is not just an emotion, it's a driving force that enables us to confront fear and move forward. It doesn't just live in us but gives us the strength to overcome any challenge. Courage is the key to success, a force that empowers us to rise after every fall, to face the unknown with determination, and to push past the limits we set for ourselves," he said.

These virtues "teach us to embrace failure as a lesson and turn every setback into a comeback. Choose courage over comfort," roared Mittra to a thumping applause from the audience as he inspired the audience to push boundaries, embrace failures and innovate with confidence.

This years's Tedx Lucknow brought together a variety of voices to inspire attendees with stories of resilience, vision and determination.

The event also featured inspiring talks by Municipal commissioner Lucknow Inderjit Singh IAS, fitness icon Bindiya Sharma, poet and lyricist Aalok Shrivastav and Femina Miss India, actor and influencer Pankhuri Gidwani.

Tedx Talks serve as a platform for thought leaders, achievers and influencers to share their experiences and insights, offering a roadmap to overcome challenges and achieve success.