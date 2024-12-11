A top film delegation from Mumbai landed in Tel Aviv on Sunday, as part of a trip organised by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs to further the cultural partnership between Israel and India, consisting of distinguished figures from both the film industries.

The Indian delegation is comprised of noted filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra, CEO of Producers Guild of India Nitin Tej Ahuja, other heads of VFX and film exhibition companies. The Indian side is interacting with Israeli filmmakers, actors, local media, AI specialists and government authorities during the six day trip, apart from visiting filming locations in Tel Aviv, Jerusalam and Haifa.

Nurit Tinari, Head of Bureau for Cultural Diplomacy Israel said, "This is a landmark step in the direction of people-to-people connection between Israel and India. Indian cinema enjoys popularity in Israel, while Israeli series like Fauda have also gained a dedicated fan following in India. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to both are ancient civilisations coming closer which will further strengthen our friendship."

Rahul Mittra who has led multiple Indian film delegations across the globe said, "Cinema has a remarkable potential to engage and with the Indian film industry poised to captivate the world, we are constantly on the lookout for new locations and fresh stories. Israel and India share historical and cultural similarities and we are elated to travel to Israel to enhance cultural exchange and explore collaboration in the arts."

Leading Israeli Filmmakers Alon Gur Arye & Elad Peleg, Shai Shimshon, owner of Movieland Cinema Chain and Bollywood TV Channels, popular TV and film actor and star of widely watched Netflix series Fauda, Tsahi Halevi, Indian diplomats Garcia Tejeswar and Sayali, Head of the Indian Cultural Center in Israel, Micha Ronen, former Head of India Bureau and Haifa Mayor Yonah Yahav are some of the prominent names who interacted with the visiting Indian delegates on financial incentives for Indian productions in Israel, apart from exploring other synergies.

Culinary tour of Israel's traditional dishes followed by lunch at Eucalyptus Restaurant in Tel Aviv, specializing in local produce inspired by Biblical cuisine, visit to Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Museum and guided tour of Jerusalem's Old City will be some of the highlights during the Indian delegation's visit.