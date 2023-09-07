If you thought the adventures of Doron Kabilio and his badass pals came to an end with the last season of Fauda, there's some good news for you! The renowned Israeli show is all set to make an unexpected comeback with its fifth season. The fans of the show and of Lior Raz all over the world are in a state of exuberance and excitement ever since the news floated online.

The unexpected return

Ever since its first season on Netflix, the show has been making waves. With fans spread all across the world, the series have been a winner of several awards over the years. The news of the unexpected return of the hit series for its fifth season has also been surprising because the fourth season definitely looked like the grand finale, owing to the demand and popularity, makers decided to renew it for one more season.

Fauda's cult following

Some of the biggest and most loved names of the Israeli entertainment world - Itzik Cohen, Neta Garti and Idan Amedi are a part of the show. With the success and popularity of Fauda, many other Israeli web shows have picked up pace and fanbase all across the globe. The hit Israeli series emerged as one of the most-watched shows in India too. And with each season, the show has managed to garner a bigger fanbase in the country. The show revolves around undercover commando unit in the Palestinian community and their plans to prevent terror attacks.