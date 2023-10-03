As part of the national cleanliness call to strive for 'Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Sath', Bollywood actor Arjun Ramphal and award-winning filmmaker Rahul Mittra embarked upon cleaning Miramar beach of Goa on Sunday.

Both actors descended on the beach as Goa geared up for making way for one hour of shramdaan for swachhata by Goa-based central government agencies and NGOs, among others.

Organised by Principal Director of Income Tax (Investigation) Panaji in association with Goa Tourism Development Corporation, Rotary Club and El Shaddai, the cleanliness drive by Bollywood celebrities started on Sunday morning. Soon, it was joined by nature enthusiasts, school children and youth in large numbers.

"It's our responsibility to leave a clean planet for our successive generations," said Arjun Rampal at this special drive. Principal Director Income Tax Sushil Madhuk also reiterated the importance of cleanliness and the relatability between ecology and psychology while Rahul Mittra appreciated the young children who had braved the rains to join this special initiative.

As part of this nationwide campaign launched by the Centre, various government agencies and NGOs in Goa also organised cleanliness drive at Margao, Mapusa, Curchorem, Mala in Panjim and around the premises at Porvorim.

On the occasion sanitation workers collecting garbage from the households were also felicitated by UHS Headmaster Ashraf Khan who thanked the health centre and PSCA for participating in the drive at a school. The villages of Bhati, Netorlim, Uguem and Collem also undertook the hour long cleanliness drive.