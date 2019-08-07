A day after the controversial Article 35A granting special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped by the Government of India, helmet manufacturing giant Steelbird Hi-Tech India offered to set up a manufacturing unit in the bifurcated space.

The company welcomed the government's historic move of revoking the article as they believe that this bill will help limelight an industrial revolution in the Kashmir Valley. The aim is also to offer more employment to the citizens.

According to a PTI report, Subhash Kapur, chairman of Steelbird Helmets expressed his joy citing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's move to abolish Article 370 was much awaited. This move will be including the valley in the country's collective growth.

Since the beginning with the implementation of Article 35A and Article 370, business expansion and economic growth of the state has been confined to inside the borders. The new move will kickstart the revolution of various companies tying up with local players to build a wider and healthy ecosystem.

The company also plans to come up with a manufacturing outlet before the investor summit, scheduled in October 2019 mentioned Kapur.

Meanwhile, the valley's manufacturing progress in agriculture and handicrafts which had always remained its core capacities would also find a place in the general economy. Kapur hopes that the decision will allow the businesses to operate freely under the same rules in the valley.

Steelbird that has already invested Rs 150 crore in setting up various manufacturing plants at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, is now planning to increase the company's production to 44,500 helmets a day, and seeks to replicate their success story in the Valley as well.