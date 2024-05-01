Raghav Chadha is currently in the UK recovering from an eye surgery. AAP's firebrand minister became the topic of headlines when he disappeared from the public eye in the few crucial months before the elections. At a time when Delhi CM and AAP's leader Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested and put in jail, Chadha's silence on social media and in real-life from the public eye gave rise to many speculations.

Raghav Chadha eye surgery

However, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has now revealed that Parineeti Chopra's husband recently had a major eye surgery in the UK. He added that the problem with his eye could have led to blindness. "He has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon he gets better, he will come back to India and join us in the election campaigning," he said.

Parineeti - Raghav love story

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in a grand ceremony in Udaipur in September last year. And ever since, the couple had been painting the town red. Parineeti had revealed that the two met during a conference and love blossomed right then and there. She confessed having rushing to the room after meeting him and googling whether he was married, had kids or what exactly did he do.

How they met

"We met for breakfast early morning, on Republic Day I remember. I sat with him for maybe half an hour and I just knew. I was like 'this is the man I am going to marry.' And I had no information about him. I didn't know how old he was, I didn't know whether he was married or not, because I never followed politics," she had told Indian Express.

While Parineeti is now back to the bay and busy with her work commitments, we hope Raghav Chadha makes a speedy recovery.