Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the most adorable couples of the industry. Their union came out of nowhere and the couple blew us over with their cute love story and mushy romance. Now, Parineeti Chopra has revealed how the two of them first met and how things unfolded from there on. The actress revealed that the first time she met him, she went back to the room to google he was married or single.

Parineeti revealed that the two of them met for the first time in London where the two were going to be felicitated. She revealed that they met at the breakfast table and got talking. She revealed that the two sat together for over an hour and a half, and she instantly knew that he was the man for her. She however, had to google about his marital status as she had no idea about his life prior to that.

The first meeting

"We met for breakfast early morning, on Republic Day I remember. I sat with him for maybe half an hour and I just knew. I was like 'this is the man I am going to marry.' And I had no information about him. I didn't know how old he was, I didn't know whether he was married or not, because I never followed politics," she told Indian Express.

Googling Raghav

Parineeti further added, "I didn't know personal details about him. So I literally went back to my hotel room and I started googling him like 'Raghav Chadha age, Is Raghav Chadha married.' Because in my head I literally felt like 'this was my guy, this was the man I have been waiting for.' Thankfully he was single and thankfully everything checked out and we started talking."

In a recent interaction, Raghav Chadha said that very early on in their marriage he realized that the wife is always right. He further added that during a disagreement they both try to make each other understand one another's point of view. He further added that they have taken the vow to never sleep on a fight and whatever might be the issue, they resolve it before going to the bed.