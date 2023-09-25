And the wait is finally over! The official pictures of Mr and Mrs Chadha are out. Bollywood actor Parineeti and AAP MP Raghav Chadha got married on Sunday, September 24 in Udaipur. The marriage was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

The security was so heightened at the palace that every guest's phone was sealed and no pictures were allowed to leak. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the pictures and on Monday morning Parineeti took to her social media handle and dropped some of the most priceless pictures from her beautiful wedding.

Of love, laughter and happiness every after begins

It was indeed a match made in heaven as Parineeti and Raghav looked regal in shades of ivory. The oh-so-gorgeous candid wedding pictures of Raghav kissing Parineeti on his forehead to them holding hands while taking vows and laughing their hearts out as they exchange garlands. The newlyweds look truly, madly, deeply in love.

Parineeti walked down the aisle with her husband Raghav's name written in Hindi on her veil, symbolising love and togetherness.

Sharing the pictures, Parineeti and Raghav wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Check out the first pictures from Parineeti and Raghav's wedding ceremony below.

The first picture from their reception night was leaked where Parineeti sported sindoor and chooda and her simple yet elegant mehendi was seen as she stood close to her husband. While Raghav wore a black tuxedo.

From fans to celebs showered blessings on the newlyweds. It was Priyanka Chopra who couldn't attend the wedding as she in the US was one the first people to drop a lovely comment on her sister's new journey.

Guest list

From Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, several renowned personalities such as Yuva Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh and Sanjeev Arora among others flew to Rajasthan.

The wedding kickstarted with Raghav's sehrabandi ceremony in the morning. He left with his baaraat from The Taj Lake Palace on boats for The Leela Palace, where the main ceremony was held.