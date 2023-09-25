Congratulations are in order as AAP leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra are officially husband and wife today. One of the most loved couples got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday. The wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace.

The first pic of Parineeti and Raghav from reception leaked!

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the official pictures of the newlyweds. Reportedly bride Parineeti Chopra wore a wedding outfit designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Security is heightened at the wedding venue with the cameras of the guests sealed and paparazzi are also taking videos and pictures from far away.

However, despite the heavy security and constant checks, a video of Raghav has been leaked. The AAP leader is seen wearing a baby pink shehra, and ivory traditional out and black glares with a red decorated umrealla over him. He is going to the wedding venue.

The video has left the fans of RagNeeti in awe seeing the adorable dulha heading towards the venue.

Another picture that has gone viral is of Raghav and Parineeti's reception party wherein she is seen wearing a baby pink saree and applied sindoor (vermilion) looking beautiful as ever. While Raghav is in a black tuxedo.

Meanwhile, several videos and pictures from the wedding venue have gone viral which show wedding mantra being recited by priests as they take wedding vows.

In a video captured by ANI, bidai song Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani can be heard playing at the wedding venue while marriage rituals are being performed.

Earlier in the afternoon, the baraatis arrived on a boat adorned with decorations that showcased glimpses of Mewar tradition. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were spotted making their way to the wedding ceremony.

Sania Mirza and Manisha Malhotra gave a sneak peek of their outfits and wedding venue

A day before their D-day Parineeti and Raghav held a 90s theme sangeet wherein Punjabi singer Navraj Hans performed at the function.

A look at videos and pictures from the Sangeet night.