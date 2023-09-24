And it's official! AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra are now married! The adorable duo tied the knot on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, in the presence of their close friends and family.

Just married! Raghav and Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pheras were done a few minutes back. The videos and pictures from the venue have been shared by various fan clubs.

A video that has gone viral shows the wedding puja and mantra being recited by Panditji.

Fans and friends of RagNeeti bless the couple as they exchange garlands

During the jaimaal ceremony, the crowd chanted 'Raghav ki hui Parineeti' loudly.

Another picture shows Parineeti's attire from her mehendi ceremony. The actress posed with Dolly Siddhu and the team who performed at the mehendi ceremony.

Parineeti opted for minimal bridal mehendi. A beautifully adorned red car was seen approaching The Leela Palace. Seemingly the duo will pose for paparazzi in the red vintage car.

Wedding outfit

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have opted for ivory outfits for their wedding. Their family members have also followed the theme.

The newlywed couple is seen hiding under umbrellas so that no pictures or videos are leaked.

Several videos and pictures from RagNeeti's sangeet ceremony are doing the rounds on the internet.

On Friday, the couple had a beautiful and serene sufi night. Take a look at the inside pictures.

Parineeti's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra is still in the US. Priyanka, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti skipped the wedding. Priyanka had wished Parineeti on Instagram stories.

The couple are yet to share their official picture on social media.

International Business Times, India wishes Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra a very happy married life!