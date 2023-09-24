Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot today. The wedding is scheduled to take place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Some of the wedding festivities are scheduled at The Taj Lake Palace. On Saturday, it was Sangeet night of RagNeeti.

Inside Parineeti and Raghav's sangeet

Bhagwant Mann was seen grooving to Navraj Hans's song " Dil Chori sada..." The ace singer shared pictures from the sangeet night.

Raghav and Parineeti also danced their hearts out. The first picture from their sangeet ceremony is out. Parineeti is wearing a glittery lehenga which she paired with a deep-neck blouse and dupatta pinned on one side. Raghav is seen in a black bandh gala.

It was a 90s sangeet theme for the would-be bride and groom.

The music list and the entire evening were curated by Parineeti herself. At the entrance, there were cassettes with names of guests written with a special message written for them by the actress herself. The menu for the evening comprised of chaats, popcorn and noodles.

Several family members, friends and politicians have reached Udaipur to participate in the royal wedding.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the sangeet night at The Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. Groom-to-be Raghav Chadha's mother welcomed the guests with garlands.

Raghav Chadha's uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva shared a video while giving an enchanting view of the hotel

Priyanka to skip the wedding

Parineeti's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra is still in the US. She or her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti will be skipping the wedding. Priyanka had wished Parineeti on Instagram stories.

Here are all the live updates from the royal wedding

The wedding time

The wedding at The Leela Palace will have white as the theme and has been described as 'A pearl white Indian wedding' in the wedding invitation. The jaimala is scheduled at 3:30 pm, followed by pheras at 4 pm and bidaai at 6:30 pm.

Raghav and Parineeti have gone the Virat-Anushka and Vicky-Katrina way as they have tightened security at the wedding venue. All the guests have blue tape on their phones so that nothing gets leaked.