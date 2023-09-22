It's band, baaja, baarat time for Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha, the couple are all set to take nuptial vows on September 24, 2023. On Tuesday, the aardas ceremony of RagNeeti was held at Gurudwara in Delhi.

On Wednesday, the duo hosted Sufi night for their loved ones. Madhu Chopra (Priyanka Chopra's mother), and Harbhajan Singh among others attended the Sufi night.

The adorable couple danced their hearts out on sufi night.

This morning, September 22, the couple was clicked at the Delhi airport as they headed to Udaipur for their wedding.

Take a look at the pictures

As per reports, Raghav will go to The Leela Palace in a boat decorated in Mewari style as a wedding procession to pick up Parineeti.

As per a report on India Today.in, the security has been beefed up and there are around 100 private security guards at the venue for the grand wedding. The wedding destination, Hotel Leela Palace, is built in the middle of Lake Pichola. Security guards will be deployed on four to five boats in the middle of the lake. Special security has also been deployed at the jetty (platform built till the boat reaches) of these hotels.

No phone policy

To ensure that photos and videos from the royal wedding do not get leaked. The blue coloured tape will be posted on the mobile cameras of those entering the hotel so that they cannot take any videos or photographs during the wedding ceremony.

If someone tries to remove the blue tape an arrow symbol will be visible on the tape. With this, when checked by security, it will be known that the tape has been removed to use the camera.

This restriction will especially apply to hotel staff as well as tents, decorations, sound systems, chefs preparing food, etc. The staff of these hotels and other employees will not be able to go out for three days.

Take a look at the pictures and videos.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding will have big names from Bollywood and Indian politics in attendance.

Do you know how much the wedding venue costs?

The most expensive Maharaja Suite of the hotel has been booked for the wedding costs a whopping Rs 10 lakh per day! This suite is spread over 3,500 square feet.

Is Priyanka Chopra attending the wedding

It is reported that Priyanka Chopra might skip the wedding festivities of cousin sister Parineeti.