Day 2 of Ganesh Utsav saw celebs hopping Ganesh pandals and their celeb friends' homes for darshan. Bollywood celebs are adding glamour with traditional outfits. This year Manish Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Ambani, Shilpa Shetty, and Arpita Khan welcomed Bappa with flowers, faith and fun.

Like every year, Arpita Khan Sharma welcomes Bappa and this year was no different. After a grand aarti on the first day which is September 19, 2023, the next day before Visarjan,.

On Wednesday, Salman Khan attended his sister's Ganpati celebrations along with Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. Rrahul N Kanal was spotted entering the venue.

Apart from CM Eknath Shinde, Salman Khan's sister Alvira Agnihotri and husband Atul Agnihotri also attended the aarti.

Salman Khan performed aarti at Arpita's house.

Maharashtra CM shared inside photos from the Ganpati darshan.

Salman Khan wore a blue shirt and paired it with blue jeans. A month ago, he had shaved his head seemingly for a role and now he has got his hair back. However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Salman Khan had put on weight.

Some even trolled him for his dressing sense.

A user wrote, "What has he worn?"

Another mentioned, "What is he wearing?

The third user asked, "Why isn't his shirt ironed?

The fourth averred, " Is he high on drugs?

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for Tiger 3, which is all set to release on Diwali. The poster of which was launched last week. After the success of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman has now started to shoot for Bigg Boss 17. Fans are waiting with bated breath for the promo of the show.