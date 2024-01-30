Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who has enthralled her audiences with her power-packed performances in various films over the years, has now added another feather to her hat.

Parineeti Chopra has now officially entered the music industry with her first live performance on Sunday night. She sang several songs from her films and enthralled the audiences.

Parineeti Chopra performs live

Several videos of Parineeti singing went viral on social media. In one of the videos, Parineeti can be seen addressing the audience while standing on stage. She can be heard saying, "This would be my first show in my memory forever so thank you so much. And the best part of this was that I got to perform my first show in my city, Mumbai. Thank you."

In one of the videos, she was singing 'Main Pareshan..' from her film Ishaqzaade.

A user wrote, "I know she's classically trained but she clearly can't sing live."

Another said, "What in the world listening to that voice would make anyone pareshan..."

The third user wrote, "Stop singing..."

The fourth user averred, "Ticket wasted.."

The fifth one wrote, "What made her think that she's a singer... Concert???? Like Seriously???"

Parineeti pens a note after her first live performance

On Monday morning, the Kill Dil star delighted her fans by sharing glimpses from her debut live singing performance at the Mumbai festival. In the photos shared, Parineeti Chopra was dressed in a shimmery black outfit paired with a black blazer and a statement neckpiece. Sharing the post, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Andddd it's done.... I have tears of joy as I type this: my first ever live singing performance was last night and it was everythinggg I could wish for and more. Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me."

It was earlier this month when Parineeti shared that she is now having two careers – acting and her musical journey.

A few days ago, the actress shared the news of her entering the music industry through an Instagram post. In her post, she wrote, "Music, to me, has always been my happy place .. I've watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it's finally my time to be a part of that world."

I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can't describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey. A journey that allows me to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic )

So here's to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut!

[ New Announcement, Singers Live, Performance].."

Parineeti Chopra also sang her own wedding song 'O Piya'.

Parineeti Chopra got married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha last year in September.

Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila.