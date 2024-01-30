Bigg Boss Season 17 ended on January 28. Munawar Faruqui lifted the coveted trophy. The five finalists of this season included Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey.

After winning, Munawar took home a swanky car and Rs 50 lakhs.

The other contestants of the season, including Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal and others, will also be joining host Salman Khan and the finalists.

After coming out of the house, Mannara, Abhishek and Munawar spoke at length about their journey to media. Mannara was in the top 3, and Ankita was eliminated in the fourth position.

Ankita and Mannara had a very turbulent journey inside the house. The duo fought over various issues. Ankita was insecure and kept thinking that Mannara and Vicky were getting close.

Ankita lashed out at Mannara several times, Vicky too confronted Ankita and said that there was nothing between them.

Mannara cried and convinced Ankita, that Vicky was just a friend to him.

Speaking to DNA, Mannara Chopra thanked her fans and said, "I am very very adkiyon mein number 1 and ladke bhi jo the bhut takkar ke the and bhut mazza aaya. Bigg Boss aapka sabsa bada shukriya, aap biased toh sabki taraf hue but dost aapne sirf Mannara ko hi banaya (Very very happy, I came first in girls and also gave a tough fight to the boys, had a lot of fun. A big thanks to Bigg Boss, you were biased towards everyone but you only made me your friend)."

Is Ankita Lokhande dominating?

Mannara said, "I would not comment on someone's relations but mujhe Vicky bhai aur unki family ke liye bhut feel hua tha. Vo log bhut pyaare log hai and aunty is too adorable and she might have said something in innocence (I felt bad for Vicky bhai and his family. They are very sweet people)."

When asked if she is okay being in touch with Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar outside the house, Mannara told DNA, "They took me for granted in the house but they react outside the house, in real life.."

Mannara on her equation with Ankita

Mannara said, "Starting mein mera inse problem yeh hota tha, see hum ghar mein aaye hai, so everything has to be ghar ke hisaab se. You have to clean, make your own bed, food. So if you say mujhe kuch bhi nahi aata and after 2 months you are making paranthas, this means you know everything. I also didn't know anything, I learnt it there. So you can learn, uss ghar mein aur karna hi kya hai, saara din bethke teyaar toh nahi hona naa. And last mein, she also changed her tone, I used to follow her show and I have seen her in a particular way. (In the starting, the problem I had with her was that, we have come into a house and things have to happen accordingly. You have to make your own food, bed and so if you say that I don't know anything and after 2 months, you are making paranthas, this means you know everything. What else do you have to do; we don't have to just sit and get ready the whole day. In the end too she changed her tone)."

Mannara Chopra also reacted to Ankita's eviction at the 4th position and called it "more than karma."

Munawar and Mannara hugged each other after coming out of the house. Mannara wasn't there at Ankita's party.