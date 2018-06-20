Portugal take on Morocco in a crucial Group B tie of Fifa World Cup 2018 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday, June 20.

When is the match and how to watch it live in India

The Group B tie between Portugal and Morocco will start at 3 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST and 1 pm BST.

Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage of the match in India. LIve stream will be available on Sony Liv.

What is at stake for both the teams in the match?

Portugal are heading into the match after clinching a point against former champions Spain in a six-goal thriller last week. Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was on top of his game, scoring his 51st international hat-trick, which included a late equaliser, an expertly taken free-kick from just outside the box.

The European champions though need to win the upcoming tie if they are to secure an easy passage into the last-16 of the tournament. With Spain taking on group leaders Iran later in the night, the race for the top spot is also on.

Fernando Santos' men are the clear favourites, heading into the second round of group stages. However, considering the way the big boys of world football have struggled so far, the European giants cannot afford to take Morocco lightly.

All eyes will once again be on Ronaldo as he is expected to add to his tally. There are reportedly no fitness concerns in the Portuguese squad but Milan striker Andre Silva is likely to replace the young Goncalo Guedes.

Can Morocco recover from heartbreaking defeat?

On the other hand, Morocco left St. Petersburg with a broken heart on June 15 as substitute Aziz Bouhaddouz had scored an own goal in the injury time to hand Iran three points.

Herve Renard's side cannot afford another defeat as it will all but end their World Cup campaign. The Atlas Lions can take confidence from the fact that they had showcased good defensive discipline until the decisive moment in their 1-0 loss to Iran.

Renard is likely to have found defenders today in a bid to stop Ronaldo & Co. in Moscow. The return of Fenerbahce winger Nabil Dirar, who missed the World Cup opener due to a calf injury, will also serve as a big boost to the North African side.

Santos not willing to take Morocco lightly

Portugal coach Santos is wary of Morocco's strengths and says they are in no mood to take Renard's side lightly.

"The team is prepared for the clash. Morocco are an excellent side, one of the best in Africa, with an experienced coach, with players from European leagues. They're very well-organised team, a team that plays the game on the edge puts all the intensity onto the pitch and we have to respond to that," Santos said on the eve of the tie.

Portugal vs Morocco: Global live stream and TV listings