Natalya Nemchinova, a porn star and the hottest Russian World Cup fan, became an internet sensation after photos of her cheering for her home team during the opening match with Saudi Arabia went viral. Now new photos of Natalya have emerged online that shows her baring it all for a magazine photoshoot.

The 28-year-old porn star posed naked for Russia's Maxim magazine. She also recorded a steamy video for the magazine. In the photos and videos, she can be seen wearing a dress and thigh-high boots and then undressing. At the end of the video, she can be seen giving sultry poses and flaunting her undergarments at the cameraman, according to The Sun.

Natalya became famous after her photos showing her wearing white crop top with Russia printed on it and holding her country flag during the FIFA World Cup 2018 went viral on social media. Thanks to her gorgeous looks, she has been called as Russia's most beautiful and hottest football fan. Social media user went gaga over her and took to Twitter to appreciate her beauty.

"This hot blonde Russian fan has made the camera 3 times in 5 minutes. Not that I disapprove," one user said. "Just a shot in the dark but I'm guessing the TV director behind coverage for #RUSEGY is fond of the Blonde female Russian fan in the crowd. #worldcup #bbc #itv #television," another added.

When social media users did some research on her, they found out that she is a porn star and made her adult movie debut in 2016. Before entering in the porn world, she was crowned as the winner of Miss Moscow in 2007.

She appeared in adult movies under aliases including Natali Nemtchinova, Natalia Andreeva, Delilah G, Danica, Amanda, Asya, and Annabell. But she looks like a football fan as she was seen supporting her team during Euro 2016.