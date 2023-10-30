Popular Malayalam film and TV serial actress Renjusha Menon was on Monday found hanging in her rented apartment here.

The 35-year-old actress was living with her family in the apartment and the Sreekariyam Police have started a probe into the death.

The family got suspicious as her room was locked for long on Monday morning. Later when the door was forced open she was found hanging.

The inquest is being prepared and later the body will be taken for autopsy.

Renjusha Menon was a popular actor and had acted in many serials in multiple TV channels. She also acted in some Malayalam films too. The police have started the probe to find out the cause of the suicide.

(With inputs from IANS)